GWR rail disruption continues after cables damaged
- Published
Significant disruption to train services in the West continues after overhead cables were damaged.
No trains have been able to enter or leave Paddington station since 06.30 BST on Monday because of damage to overhead electric wires.
Many passengers have been stranded in Reading overnight after disruption to services, including GWR lines.
GWR has said the disruption is expected to last until mid morning on Tuesday.
Network Rail has been working overnight to restore the overheard electric lines between London Paddington and Slough so services can resume.
There are no GWR services to or from London Paddington until at least 09.30 BST, the service provider has confirmed.
Customers wishing to travel between London and Reading on Tuesday are advised to travel via Reading and London Waterloo on South Western Railway services.
Tickets dated for travel on Monday 19 September of Tuesday 20 September will be valid for travel up to and including Wednesday 21 September.
Passengers are advised to only travel is necessary.
