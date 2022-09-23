Number 5 bus route in north Bristol to be cut
Residents are calling for an "essential" bus route to be saved from cuts.
The number 5 bus will be replaced by a new 47 line that will not go to Stapleton in north Bristol.
A petition to save the route received more than 1,600 signatures and 65 people attended a community meeting to discuss the cut.
Lori Streich organised the meeting and said the bus was a "lifeline" for many isolated people.
"The bus goes through areas that have no GPs, no pharmacies and no affordable shops," Oldbury Court resident Ms Streich said.
"Without it, people will be really cut off."
Operator First said it recognised the impact these changes would have on some communities and it was "truly sorry for those who will be affected".
First said the cuts were necessary due to a lack of drivers and rising operational costs.
Michael Collins from Stapleton regularly uses the number 5 and said: "I try and use public transport when going into town and this is going to affect a large number of people in the area.
"There is a man in Stapleton who is disabled who relies on the bus.
"He doesn't have a car, so he relies on the bus to get into town or at least to Tesco to use the store."
The new number 47 service will replace the number 5, running from North Yate to Lewins Mead on an hourly schedule, but will not run in the evening or on Sundays, and it will not visit Stapleton.
"Longer routes are less reliable because things can happen along the way," Ms Streich said.
"It's a very poor replacement, I don't really want to use the word replacement - it's a significant cut."
Ms Streich said the meeting had heard some "very personal testimonies" about the impact of the loss of the number 5 service.
"We heard from one woman who has just been diagnosed with cancer and now doesn't know how to get to her chemotherapy appointments, because she lives on the number 5 route."
The cut to the number 5 bus is among 18 services which are being cut from October.