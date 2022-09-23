'Falklands War grenade' found in Bristol sparks security alert
A bomb squad has been dispatched to a property in Bristol after a woman found an historical hand grenade.
Police were called to Upper Belgrave Road at about 13:30 BST after the device - believed to date from the Falklands War - was discovered.
An Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit was called and a cordon was "put in place as a precaution", police said.
Several neighbouring streets were closed and traffic was diverted along Worrall Road.
The diversion affects Worrall Road with Sutherland Place, Whiteladies Road with Worrall Road, Upper Belgrave Road with High Street, Upper Belgrave Road with Wesley Place, Upper Belgrave Road with Whiteladies Road.
Earlier in September a bomb scare was sparked when eight live grenades were found in a walled garden at a property in Henleaze Avenue.
