Bristol's disability-led Tapestry by Props opens doors
By Nathan Heath
BBC News
- Published
The opening of a brewery and tap room staffed by adults with learning disabilities has been described as "a big moment" in promoting accessibility.
Tapestry by Props is a new brewery in Bristol that opened its doors on Friday after months of preparation.
Its owners, Props, are a charity that aims to provide "real and meaningful" work opportunities for disabled people.
"Before this opportunity I was sat around doing nothing - but now I am on a mission," said Jordan, a trainee.
"I am very excited to continue working at the taproom, and to see what the future holds."
Props purchased the Tapestry Brewery after it went into liquidation earlier this year.
Since April, trainees have been helping to get the tap room in Totterdown ready, whilst learning how to produce their own unique craft beers along the way.
Tom Medland, brewery manager, said: "The opening was nothing but a huge success.
"The brewery was full both Friday and Saturday and we had customers who had travelled from as far as Cornwall to see how the idea had come together.
"We were so pleased to have so many supporters alongside trainees and their families."
The opening weekend saw trainees gaining experience in pouring pints, charging customers, clearing tables and explaining to those who came what the project is designed to achieve.
Joe Grocott, 26, from Bristol, visited the brewery over the weekend.
"Great atmosphere, great beer and really good to see the brewery achieving its aims in the community in such a unique way," he said.
Mr Medland added: "This already feels like a huge moment for Props in meeting the goals we strive towards, and this is only down to the enthusiasm of our trainees."
"We will continue to promote accessible practices for everyone in the workplace.
"Tapestry By Props is here to stay."
Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk