Bristol Arena transport delay would be 'calamitous' - council boss
Any delay to transport works around a planned arena would be "calamitous", a council boss has warned.
A decision about whether to approve funding for measures including new cycle lanes and traffic light upgrades around the site near Bristol has been put off.
The metro mayor said this was because there was not enough time to fully consider the matter.
Council leader Toby Savage said delays could "heap misery" onto residents.
A 17,000 spectator arena and 200 homes are being built at the Brabazon Hangars site north of Bristol, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
South Gloucestershire Council wants to secure £6,637,000 from the West of England combined authority (Weca) before transport planners can get started on writing up a full business case.
The Arena Infrastructure Package includes new segregated cycle lanes, wider pavements, parking controls, dropped kerbs, tactile paving, improved pedestrian crossings, and new signposts, all to help people travel to and from the new venue.
'Clock is ticking'
The combined authority was due to vote on approving that cash on Friday but the item was dropped from the agenda.
Mr Savage warned that the "clock is ticking".
"We need the certainty to be able to move ahead with this project, to make sure that we do not end up in a calamitous situation of an arena opening without the supporting infrastructure to be able to get people to and from that new venue, heaping utter chaos and misery onto the communities that immediately adjoin the site."
However, West of England metro mayor Dan Norris said the authority needs more time to discuss the funding.
Mr Norris said the measures should be discussed "in a full and proper way, because it's important".
The vote will now likely be held in October.
