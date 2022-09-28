Bristol fatal tower block blaze victim named
- Published
A man who died in a flat fire at the top of a tower block in Bristol has been named.
Abdul Jabar Oryakhel, 30, died after apparently falling from Twinnell House to escape a fire caused by an electric bike in the early hours of Sunday.
Mr Oryakhel had been staying on the 16th floor of the block when a fire broke out at 2.15 BST.
The fire at the flats in Wills Drive, Easton, forced the evacuation of 90 residents and left eight in hospital.
Farish Gul, 25, a friend of Mr Oryakhel, described him as a "great guy" who was "unforgettable".
He said Mr Oryakhel had come to the UK to make a "better life" for himself and his wife and children, who are still in Afghanistan.
Other people in the flat with Mr Oryakhel managed to climb to safety after holding on to the exterior of the building.
Mr Gul said it was "hard to believe" what had happened to his friend, who he knew from Afghanistan.
"He was a great guy, really friendly, really easy to talk to and helpful," he said.
He added that "good people go fast" and that it was "unbelievable" to say he's died.
"He come here to make a good life for his children and his wife, they're still back in Afghanistan," he continued.
"Everyone has lost a good brother, for everyone it is really sad, it is hard to believe what happened."
On the night of the blaze, several residents reported not hearing any alarms.
However, Avon Fire and Rescue area manager Vaughan Jenkins said all of alarms inside the flats were working properly and confirmed there were no alarms in the communal areas - which he said complied with building regulations.
"Bristol City Council has done everything it can to make those buildings across the county as safe as they possibly can be," Mr Jenkins added.
In a statement the city council, which owns the tower block, said all fire doors and alarms "responded as expected given the circumstances".
Residents have told the council of their fears about homemade electric bicycles being stored in the flats and have started a campaign for better safety measures.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk