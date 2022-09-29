Liam Davis guilty of attempted murder for stabbing ex nine times
A man who stabbed his former partner nine times with four different kitchen knives has been found guilty of attempted murder.
Liam Davis repeatedly stabbed his former partner, known only by her first name as Jodie, at an address in the Southmead area of Bristol in April.
The 26-year-old from Hartcliffe admitted causing grievous bodily harm but denied attempted murder.
Jurors at Bristol Crown Court found Davis guilty earlier.
He was remanded in custody pending a sentencing hearing which will be held at a date yet to be decided.
The jury heard Davis had been arguing with Jodie and slapped and pulled her hair before stabbing her with the kitchen knives on 3 April.
Neighbours heard the fight and shortly afterwards found Jodie collapsed outside on the pavement where they provided first aid until the emergency services arrived.
The court heard after attacking Jodie, Davis drove to a relative's address where he told them he thought he had killed her.
Shortly afterwards he went to Broadbury Road Police Station in south Bristol where he was then arrested.
'Full physical recovery'
Investigating officer David Nicholls said: "During the trial, Davis claimed he'd been depressed and reacted to Jodie pulling at his top during an argument.
"He admitted trying to cause her harm but denied trying to kill her.
"It was clear from the fact he used four knives and directed his attacks at both her chest and throat that he wasn't simply trying to cause her injury.
"Thankfully, Jodie has made a full physical recovery."
Investigating officer Mr Nicholls said Jodie had shown "tremendous bravery".
"Knowing the offender was a former partner, someone who she once had a relationship with, is, however, something more difficult to come to terms with.
"She has shown tremendous bravery in standing up in court and giving evidence against Davis and I hope his conviction provides her with some form of closure."
