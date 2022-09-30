Bristol: Man detained for trying to kill stranger at petrol station
- Published
A man who tried to murder a stranger at a petrol station has been held indefinitely under the Mental Health Act.
Paul Miller, 53, repeatedly stabbed Liam Kittlety as he bought a coffee at the Morrisons Daily on Hengrove Way in Bristol on 9 September 2021.
The attack had a significant impact on Mr Kittlety.
Miller, who has paranoid schizophrenia, was sentenced after admitting attempted murder.
At Bristol Crown Court on Friday, Judge William Hart said Mr Kittlety could easily have died in the attack, describing him as "a total stranger to you (Miller), wholly innocent and unsuspecting".
'Serious harm'
The judge described how other customers and staff were "terrified" as the attack unfolded at about 07:30 BST.
He said Miller's actions were "highly, if not entirely, governed" by his mental illness.
Judge Hart said it was necessary to impose an indefinite hospital order under sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act to "protect the public from serious harm".
After fleeing the attack, Miller remained at the scene until armed police arrived and arrested him.
The judge commended two firearms officers who detained Miller, who he described as "seriously ill and very dangerous at the time".
Prosecutor James Ward told the court how Mr Kittlety was left in "serious pain" following the attack, with the effects of what could have happened "slowly dawning on him".
'Awful ordeal'
Mr Ward said Miller had been receiving treatment at Broadmoor secure psychiatric hospital in Berkshire.
Defence counsel Sam Jones said his client sought help for his mental illness ahead of the attack but he did not receive the intervention he needed.
Det Insp Mark Newbury, of Avon and Somerset Police, described what happened as an "awful ordeal" for the victim.
He thanked Mr Kittlety for supporting the investigation and praised the "professional and brave actions" of officers at the scene.
