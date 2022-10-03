London Marathon: Bristol woman's joy at finishing after job stress
- Published
A woman who "couldn't run for 10 seconds has" said she was in shock after completing the London Marathon.
Jess Bishop, a University of Bristol events officer, from Southville in Bristol said she took up running in lockdown to help her mental health.
Speaking after the 26-mile (42km) event she said: "I slept with my medal on the bedside table so I could make sure it wasn't a dream when I woke up."
Ms Bishop has raised more than £1,000 for MIND, a mental health charity.
She said: "It was the most incredible experience, I honestly can't believe what I've just achieved."
In mid 2020 she took her doctors advice and started running by downloading an app to build up to 5km (3miles).
She said: "During the pandemic I was working for an events company and I was furloughed for eight months, with my job put at risk.
"It all took a toll on my mental health. Back then I couldn't run for 10 seconds.
"Even now if I'm having a low day I'll go out for a run and I'll always feel so much better afterwards."
She entered the University's 'Bristol Run Series' - a virtual 5k, 10k, 15k and half marathon designed to get people active - and was soon taking part in events like the Edinburgh Half and Severn Bridge Half.
Ms Bishop said she was not a cross-country runner growing up and was surprised to secure a marathon spot.
"It's been hard at times because training four times a week is really knackering and can take up a lot of time. But it's definitely worth it."
Will Marsh, deputy director of communications at the University of Bristol, said it was "amazing to see the progress Jess has made" in two years.
"She has done brilliantly and it gives hope to us all," he said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk