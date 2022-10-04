Former Bristol teacher banned after relationship with pupil
A former teacher has been banned from the profession for life for having a sexual relationship with a pupil.
Stuart Blan, 53, was a science teacher and assistant housemaster at Clifton College, in Bristol, when he groomed the girl in 2004.
A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) professional conduct panel heard how he abused his position of trust and failed to have genuine remorse.
He was found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.
He denied failing to maintain a proper boundary appropriate to a teacher's professional position by having sexual relations with the girl, and also denied his conduct was sexually motivated.
But the panel found both proven.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the panel's report, published on Monday - following its decision on 17 August - said the youngster's evidence at the hearing was "measured and candid".
'Extra training sessions'
Mr Blan who was a science teacher and then assistant housemaster between 1994 and 2000, groomed the youngster during his second stint working at the public school in 2004.
In the report, the pupil said she first met Mr Blan in 2004.
"She explained that extra training sessions were offered by Mr Blan and these quickly turned into one-to-one session, on at least a weekly basis," it said.
During these sessions there was "flirtation", which included touching during training that she had not experienced with other coaches previously, she said.
Mr Blan then offered her driving practice.
She told the panel that during a drive the teacher stopped near a woodland and they kissed in the car, which she described as "snogging", and that they also kissed in a school staffroom.
"She stated that the relationship developed quickly, and they had sexual intercourse shortly after the occasion when they kissed in the car," the report added.
Mr Blan was still teaching lessons, until he was told not to do so by the school in 2004.
Mr Blan and the pupil's relationship continued into the summer of 2005.
A Clifton College spokesperson said: "We note, with utmost seriousness, the findings of the TRA in relation to the inappropriate and abhorrent behaviour of a former teacher.
"We would like to extend our sincere apologies to those students who were affected at that time."
