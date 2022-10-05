Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims
- Published
A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses.
Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints".
A spokesman said the company will not hesitate to take disciplinary action.
Asylum seekers claimed the drivers do not "pick up refugees" in North Somerset.
"I was left waiting an hour for the next bus," an asylum seeker, who wished to remain anonymous, said.
"One driver told me 'we don't pick up refugees'," they added.
The asylum seekers, who are from Sudan, Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Somalia, take public transport from their accommodation in North Somerset to Bristol for medical or legal appointments and to attend college classes.
Stagecoach had acknowledged some "incidents" where ticket confusion led to disputes but said it was not evidence of racism, although police recorded a hate incident relating to one dispute.
'Urgent investigation'
Now Stagecoach has explained it has opened an "urgent" investigation after becoming aware of more complaints.
Mike Watson, managing director of Stagecoach South West, said the operator had a "strong commitment" to championing diversity.
He said: "We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind or unacceptable behaviour, whether that involves an employee or any customer seeking to use our services.
"In the past 24 hours, we have been made aware of new detailed complaints regarding the alleged behaviour of some employees operating Falcon services.
"We can confirm we have launched an urgent investigation into the specific circumstances involved.
"We will not hesitate to take any necessary disciplinary action where our values and people's right to equal access to our services have not been upheld."
Mr Watson added Stagecoach has put in place "additional monitoring of boarding and ticketing" for services at the location.
The asylum seekers wait by the A38 for a Stagecoach West bus.
One man who was left stranded at the bus stop said: "It made me feel bad because we are people.
"Maybe our skin colour is different but we're all the same."
