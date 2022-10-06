Bristol parking charges to double in city centre
Parking charges in Bristol city centre are to rise, with some fees doubling.
The biggest hikes are for longer stays, with a on-street four hour stop rising from £6 to £12.
Visitor parking discounts at the SS Great Britain will also be scrapped, with prices rising from £3 to £5.
The city council said increases are needed to encourage people to use public transport, walk and cycle. It will net the council an extra £1.6m a year.
Short stays in off-street parking will rise from £1.50 to £2.50 an hour, and a four hours rising from £6 to £10, making Bristol the most expensive place to park outside London.
Not all charges are on the rise, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Shorter one-hour stays remain at £4 in order to support shops and other venues by encouraging shorter stays and quicker turnover of visitors.
The changes are for car parks at Trenchard Street, West End, Temple Gate, Portwall Lane, The Grove, Redcliffe Parade, Mardyke Wharf, Lower Guinea Street and College Street.
The cabinet member for transport, Don Alexander, said: "Our policy is that we want driving not to be a cheap way of coming into the city, we want to encourage people to use other modes."
A council report also shows:
- A day ticket for bus travel in the Bristol area costs £5.30
- A Park and Ride tickets costs £4.30
- The proposed charges will generally mean a two hour parking ticket will cost £5 to £6
The landlord at the city centre pub, The Lime Kiln, said the increase in charging will impact on his customers.
"They're causing more problems for motorists, especially the older gentleman who wants to get out and have a quick drink.
"It's going to cost a pint and half in parking charges to have one pint in the pub. It makes the city centre less accessible."
The new charges will come into effect from January and February 2023 and do not need further council approval.