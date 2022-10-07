Cots for Tots: The house where 'community and love is forged'
- Published
A charity that has saved thousands of families in crisis from sleeping in their cars or worse is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Costs for Tots offers accommodation close to hospital for the parents of premature and special care babies.
The house supports families at St Michael's Hospital in Bristol and opened after £1m was raised locally.
"You build friendships here, you forge a real community and love for each other," one grateful mother said.
Natasha Attwood stayed in the accommodation twice as both of her children Cobie, 9, and Avalon, 2, were placed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit when they were born.
She said the Cots for Tots house was "an absolute Godsend" for her and her family.
She was able to cook meals in the kitchen, wash herself and her clothes, and quickly go back and forth to and from hospital whenever she needed to.
"All these little things have such a positive impact," Ms Attwood said.
The charity estimates it has helped some 2,000 families in the past decade.
Anne Clements, from the Great Appeal that run Cots for Tots, said families would come from the wider area to hospital and find themselves with nowhere to stay.
"People were sleeping in cars," she remembered.
"This is a very traumatic time for families and they need to be that close to their baby."
Ms Clements said the charity "looks after the parents so they can look after their babies".
"We are all family here," she added.
"I look at this as my second home almost."