Suspected Bristol bank robber attempts getaway on public bus
A suspected bank robber has been arrested attempting a getaway riding a public bus.
Officers were called to a bank in Cabot Circus, Bristol, at 10:23 BST on Thursday and were told a man had threatened a cashier and stolen cash.
Police arrested a suspect on a bus at Lawrence Hill after reports a man matching the description had boarded.
The passenger was arrested on suspicion of robbery and two counts of assaulting an emergency service worker.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers used PAVA spray, which is similar to pepper spray, on the bus.
A replacement service was then used to allow the other passengers to continue their journeys.
A spokesman said: "Officers would like to thank the driver and passengers for their support and patience during this unexpected and no doubt alarming interruption to their journey."
The suspect remains in police custody and any witnesses are asked to get in touch with police.
