Bristol pub cordoned off over suspicious packages
- Published
A major incident has been declared by police after reports of suspicious packages left at a pub in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to the Three Lions on West Street at 12:40 BST.
The pub and nearby properties have been evacuated and a 50-metre cordon has been put in place. Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.
The road closure has affected bus routes in south Bristol.
Landlord Sean Donnelly told the BBC he initially thought it was a joke.
"A police officer rang up and said we had to evacuate," he said.
"Then all of a sudden the police stormed in and we all had to get out.
"They put drones up and sniffer dogs have gone in, and we're waiting on an army sniffer dog to search the site."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.