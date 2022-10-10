Bristol bomb hoax suspect charged after evacuations
- Published
A man has been charged over a bomb hoax that forced the evacuation of a Bristol pub and houses.
The Three Lions on West Street and nearby properties were vacated after police were called at about 12:45 BST on Sunday.
No suspicious packages were found, Avon and Somerset Police later confirmed.
Michael Casey, 39, of West Street in Bedminster, who was remanded in custody, is accused of one count of communicating false information.
Mr Casey is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court.
A major incident had been declared by emergency services, who set up a 50m (164ft) cordon, which affected some bus services.
After specialist teams completed searches at about 21:15, police confirmed nothing had been found and there was not believed to be any wider risk to the public.
Insp Richard Lang said: "We appreciate there will have been significant concern given the nature of the initial report to police - one that had to be taken seriously."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk