Police appeal after man accused of Yate attempted rape
- Published
A man has been charged with the attempted rape of a woman in Yate.
David Robinson is accused of attacking the woman in the Cater Drive area, between 06:00 BST and 07:00 on Tuesday 26 July.
Mr Robinson, 31 and from Yate, denies the charge and is due to stand trial at Bristol Crown Court on 23 January.
Police have appealed for the driver of a small blue car who gave the woman a lift after she was attacked to come forward.
Mr Robinson has also pleaded not guilty to grievous bodily harm and common assault.
He has been remanded into custody.
