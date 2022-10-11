Wallace and Gromit among familiar faces on Royal Mail stamps

Handout photo issued by a Wallace and Gromit stamp stamp, part of eight stamps celebrating Bristol based Aardman's most popular animated characters.Royal Mail/Aardman
Royal Mail has unveiled a selection of stamps celebrating beloved Aardman Animations characters
By Emma Hallett & PA Media
Wallace and Gromit, Morph and Shaun The Sheep are to adorn a new selection of Royal Mail stamps.

It is hoped the Aardman Animations characters will "bring a smile to everyone's face", the postal service company said.

Some of the most celebrated characters created by the Bristol-based firm feature on the set of eight stamps.

Other fan favourites include Feathers McGraw, Timmy, Robin, Frank The Tortoise and Rocky and Ginger.

The stamps are available to pre-order and will be on general sale from 19 October.

Aardman Animations was founded in 1972 and is best known for its films using stop-motion and clay modelling animation techniques.

Royal Mail/Aardman
One of the key moments depicted is from the short film The Wrong Trousers

Speaking about the collaboration, Royal Mail's director of external affairs and policy David Gold said: "These instantly recognisable, iconic animated characters have found a place in our hearts.

"We are certain they will add a bit of joy to any envelope."

In addition to the eight stamps, an exclusive miniature sheet, created specially for Royal Mail by Aardman, will also be available.

On the miniature sheet, Wallace and Gromit celebrate four of their favourite moments displayed on the wall in their home at 62 West Wallaby Street.

Royal Mail/Aardman
Characters include Rocky and Ginger, Feathers McGraw, Wallace and Gromit, Frank The Tortoise, Timmy, Morph and Chas, Robin and Shaun The Sheep

Key moments on the stamps include those from Wallace and Gromit animated short films A Matter Of Loaf And Death, The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave and A Grand Day Out.

Aardman's managing director Sean Clarke said: "We have had the pleasure of creating these films featuring these much-loved characters over the last 40 years, so it is a real honour for the studio to receive this royal stamp of approval.

"It's a true testament to all the hard work that goes into making these productions and we are sure that our fans will enjoy them."

