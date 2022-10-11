Bristol police want to trace man after girls sexually assaulted on bus
Police have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with the sexual assault of two 12-year-old girls.
Avon and Somerset Police said the pair were sexually assaulted by touching by an unknown man on a bus in Bristol.
The bus, a 48A, was travelling down Fishponds Road towards Broadmead between 19:00 and 19:30 BST on 5 July at the time of the incident.
Officers are continuing to support the two victims, the force said.
