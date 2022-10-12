Bristol: Armed police make arrest after 'delivery driver threatened'
A man has been arrested after a delivery driver was reportedly threatened with what appeared to be a firearm.
The incident happened in Chelsea Park in the Easton area of Bristol at around 16:50 BST.
Armed police and a helicopter were deployed to the scene.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers would carry out additional patrols of the area to reassure residents, while enquiries continued.
Det Insp Will Thorpe said: "At around 16.50 GMT today, we received a call relating to a delivery driver being threatened in the area of Chelsea Park, Bristol, by a man carrying what appeared to be a firearm.
"Due to the nature of the information received, firearms officers and the National Police Air Service were deployed to the scene.
"A man has been arrested in connection with this incident."
