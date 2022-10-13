Burst Bristol water main cuts off thousands of homes
Thousands of homes across a city are without water after a main burst, flooding a nearby road.
Homes across several postcodes in Bristol have seen their supplies cut off after the main burst near the A370 in the south of the city.
Parts of the Cumberland Basin road network have been shut due to the flooding caused.
Bristol Water said the water supply issues were mainly affecting the, BS3, BS4 and BS5 parts of the city.
We have a new river in Bristol… burst water main coming off Brunel Way @bristol247 pic.twitter.com/a8nLKEmo5g— Steph Wetherell (@steph_wetherell) October 13, 2022
The company said on Twitter that it it had sent a crew to the scene to fix the issue, and apologised for the loss of supply.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it was helping the water company, and urged drivers to avoid the area.
