OnlyFans model who killed partner says he was 'controlling'
- Published
An OnlyFans model accused of murdering her partner said he was controlling with her money, a court heard.
Abigail White stabbed Bradley Lewis at their home in Kingswood, near Bristol, on 25 March.
Ms White, 24, told a doctor her relationship with Mr Lewis, 22, was "very controlling", accusing him of being violent and manipulative.
She denies murder but admits manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
Mr Lewis died from a single stab wound to the heart, inflicted after he told Ms White their relationship was over, Bristol Crown Court heard.
Ms White, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, was examined by Dr John Sandford, a consultant forensic psychiatrist, ahead of her trial, the jury heard.
Dr Sandford told the court on Thursday he believed Ms White has a personality disorder but said the facts of the case suggested she had been "aware of what she was doing" at the time, although she was also drunk and under the influence of drugs, the court heard.
He described how Ms White told him she was working on OnlyFans, a content subscription service, making £50,000 per year when she started.
"In the first year, she made quite a lot of money but then more people did it.
"She was then making, I think, about £1,000 per month," he said.
Dr Sandford told the court that Ms White alleged: "He would be quite controlling with the money she would earn on OnlyFans, he would decide how that money would be spent."
Infidelity claim
She stabbed him in the chest a few minutes after they returned home from a pub, the court heard.
The court heard Mr Lewis had earlier admitted being unfaithful to her and she told Dr Sandford she was cross because he had always previously denied it.
Dr Sandford said: "She told me her plan was to scare Bradley so she went into the kitchen where she picked up the knife.
"She said she didn't want to cause him any serious harm.
"She said she came towards him with the knife."
Dr Sandford told the court Ms White said she wasn't sure "how it happened", adding that it was "not a big stab".
"I think it is fair to say she had difficulty controlling her emotions and difficulty controlling anger," he added.
The trial continues.
