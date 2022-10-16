Bristol: Police appeal one year on from Castle Park rape
- Published
Detectives investigating a rape in a Bristol park are renewing their appeal for information a year on from the attack.
Avon and Somerset Police has re-released footage of a man it wants to identify as part of its inquiry.
He is seen wearing a dark jacket, tracksuit bottoms and a white hat.
The victim spoke to a man in Broadmead, who then attacked and raped him near the church in Castle Park between 06:00 and 07:00 BST on 16 October 2021.
The suspect is described as black or mixed race, about 5ft 8-10 ins, in his 20s or 30s, and slim. He is said to have spoken in a deep voice.
Speaking 12 months on, the victim said: " A year ago today, I was attacked and raped in Castle Park, having only moved to the city a few weeks prior.
"It's impossible to put into words the effect this attack had on me and I still struggle to come to terms with what happened.
"I never want to see something like this happen to somebody else. Everyone has the right to feel safe.
"If anyone has any information at all, please come forward."
Det Insp Andrew Branch called it an "appalling crime", adding: "We are focussed on trying to identify the perpetrator so we can get the victim the justice he deserves.
"A lot of work has gone on over the past year, including a number of arrests, to do just that."
He said while Avon and Somerset police officers "continue to keep an open mind", they believe the attack was an isolated incident and it has not been linked to any other crime.
"We remain hopeful there is someone out there who will be able to provide us with the vital piece of information we need in this investigation," he added.
