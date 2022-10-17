Black History Month: Walkable art trail explores African history
- Published
One of the UK's largest art installations to focus on education for racial justice has arrived in Bristol.
Ten globes have appeared on College Green, as part of "The World Reimagined" project.
The walkable art trail explores racial justice, African history and the UK's relationship with the transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans.
Visitors can see the project, designed to help make "racial justice a reality", for free until 31 October.
The World Reimagined, which brings together art, education, activism and community, is on show in seven UK cities, including Liverpool and London.
The globes were previously placed as a walkable trail across Bristol, from Royal Fort Gardens to St Paul's.
Now in College Green, the trail offers an opportunity for visitors to look at all 10 of the large scale artworks at once.
As people visit the globes, they can explore a collection of short, accessible stories that bring together African history and the legacy it has for modern life.
Michelle Gayle, co-founder, said: "We want to make it as easy as possible for people to feel the collective power of these incredible, thought-provoking and inspiring works of art.
"They invite us to understand it is not 'Black history', it's all of our history. And all of us have a role to play in the work of making racial justice a reality. "
The globes were created by artists Emma Blake Morsi, Godfried Donkor, BS51, Oshii Rowan, Bandele Iyapo, Adam Grose, Felix FLX Braun, Jasmine Thompson, 3dom and Michele Curtis.
The project also features contributions from historians, museums and heritage organisations, including Professor Kehinde Andrews, the British Library and Know Your Caribbean.
There are also free-to-access online resources for artistic and creative activities parents can use to introduce their children to African history.