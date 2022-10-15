Bristol cycle lanes saved from 'crazy' removal plans
Plans to remove cycle lanes on a busy road in Bristol have been dropped.
Campaigners had previously branded city council plans to take away the lanes on Whiteladies Road as "crazy".
The stretch of road by the BBC building often suffers from flash flooding and the council is working on a scheme to reduce the risk.
Liberal Democrat councillor Andrew Varney said he was "glad" to hear the lane removal was no longer part of the scheme.
"Whiteladies Road is a key route into the city and needs decent cycling infrastructure if we are to encourage active travel and reduce car dependency," he said.
'Constructive dialogue'
Earlier this year the council consulted the public on reducing the flooding risk by removing cycle lanes, widening the footpaths, and creating grass verges to soak up rainwater.
Cyclists described the plans as "crazy" as they would be forced to ride closer to cars and buses.
The council came up with a new draft plan, which involved keeping the bike lanes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Campaigners and councillors welcomed the change on Twitter.
The Bristol Cycling Campaign said: "We were delighted to see the latest draft plan shown to us at a meeting today with [councillor Don Alexander] and Bristol council officers, included retention of dedicated cycle lanes on both sides of the road.
"Cllr Alexander explained there was still a lengthy process and many stages to go through to deliver the final plan.
"Our thanks to Cllr Alexander and Bristol City Council for maintaining a constructive dialogue on the Whiteladies Road flood alleviation and footpath scheme, and also to our supporters for their responses to the process."
Bristol City Council was approached for comment.
