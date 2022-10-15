Teachers shave head for South Gloucestershire boy with cancer
Family, friends and school teachers of a young boy with cancer have shaved their heads for charity.
Six-year-old Stan from South Gloucestershire discovered he had the disease during the school summer holidays and is now having chemotherapy.
A fundraiser was held at his school on Saturday to raise money to help other sick children.
Headteacher Carol Bond said they were "overwhelmed by the level of support".
"We are such an amazing community school and it's just wonderful to have everybody here for all the different people that are having their head shaved for Stan," she added.
His dad Simon, said the event "took me back a bit when I walked in".
"It was Stan's idea. When he find out he was gonna lose his hair, he was okay with it.
"Then he suggested that I was to shaved mine off as well, which of course, wasn't an issue. And then his uncle decided he was gonna do it as well. It's kind of snowballed from there really."
Stan and his team of supporters have already raised more than £3,000 for Bristol Children's Hospital's Grand Appeal.
Ms Bond laughed that she looked like her dad without her hair but said it was "so amazing".
"It's just an incredible cause that we're supporting, we're really pleased."
