Cossham Hospital birthing unit temporarily closes due to staffing
Deliveries at a birthing centre have been temporarily suspended because of sickness and vacancies.
Cossham Birth Centre in Bristol will temporarily divert women in labour to the midwife-led Mendip Birth Centre at Southmead Hospital.
The North Bristol NHS Trust said antenatal and postnatal clinics will continue at Cossham.
"Any woman worried about this decision should, in the first instance, contact their midwife," a spokesperson said.
