Disabled campaigners protest Clean Air Zone charges
Disability campaigners say the Bristol Clean Air Zone (CAZ) will leave some disabled people cut off from parts of the city centre.
From 28 November the most polluting cars will have to pay £9 per day to enter the CAZ.
But the Bristol Disability Equality Forum (BDEF) says some people cannot access alternative transport or afford to buy vehicles that are exempt.
Bristol City Council says it's working to support those who are most affected.
Members of the BDEF gathered at City Hall on Wednesday to protest about how the CAZ will impact blue disabled badge holders, many who are on low incomes.
They say they are supportive of the reasons behind the CAZ but more thought needs to be given to disabled people.
Emma Green, BDEF's climate projects lead, said: "We need to clean our air, but it has to be done thoughtfully, and in a way that is good for the most disadvantaged in our society."
The group says that alternatives to cars like scooters, buses and taxis are not accessible to everyone and specially adapted vehicles cost tens of thousands of pounds to replace if they are too old to be exempt from the charges.
"We would be cut off life in the city," said Gordon Richardson, who relies on his wheelchair and his specially adapted vehicle to get around.
"Most of the alternative means of transport are not necessarily accessible to somebody who is disabled."
Mr Richardson said he will have to spend £50-£80k to buy a new van that is compliant with the CAZ and therefore exempt from the charges.
Bristol City Council says it is allowing blue badge holders more time to prepare for the changes and will be offering financial support on a case-by-case basis to those badge holders on low incomes.
