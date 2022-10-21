Woman charged after boy allegedly assaulted in Brislington
- Published
A woman has been charged with assault after a 12-year-old boy suffered a head injury on the banks of the River Avon.
The alleged incident happened in Brislington on 26 March this year.
Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, South Gloucestershire, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.
Police said the charge comes after an initial investigation was re-examined. The boy's family had raised concerns about the handling of the case.
Johnson was served with a postal requisition to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on 15 December.
Ch Insp Mike Buck said: "We have listened to the concerns of the family and the community and identified and carried out further investigation.
"This is a now a matter for the court and it's important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings."
The boy and his family, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, have been updated on the development, Avon and Somerset Police said.
