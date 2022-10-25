Exhibition 50 years after Ugandan Asian expulsion
- Published
An artist who fled a military dictatorship as a child has put on an exhibition to celebrate 50 years of Ugandan Asians arriving in the UK.
Harshinder Sirah wanted to mark the events of 1972, where Idi Amin expelled some 80,000 Asians from Uganda.
The British Ugandan Asian is retelling and remembering the stories of thousands of refugees, 50 years on.
The exhibition in Bristol is also celebrating the achievements of Ugandan Asians who came to the UK.
"This exhibition is very close to my heart as it tells the story of the exile," she said.
Ms Sirah said her art reflects on her journey from a small child fleeing Uganda to the artist she is now - including her memories of Africa, subsequent travels and lifetime living in Bristol.
The exhibition is raising funds for Special Friends Club, a charity which provides support for families of children with special needs and disabilities and for the Auro Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that provides young adults the opportunity to access education.
Ms Sirah's son was diagnosed with severe autism in 2003 and she said while supporting him she had found both solace and inspiration in her art and teaching.
The exhibition, all of which is for sale, will feature a collection of her original paintings, prints and greetings cards, as well as performances and displays of African memorabilia.
She has worked in acrylic and oil pastels, augmenting pieces with sand, soil, fabric and other artefacts from her travels.
The exhibition is being held at The Mount Without and is on until 3 November.