Woman injured by firework thrown near her head in Bristol
- Published
A woman in her 20s has been injured by a firework that exploded near her head.
She was standing at a bus stop near Broad Weir, in Bristol, at about 20:45 BST on Friday, when the firework was launched in her direction.
The victim suffered hearing loss, requiring hospital treatment. Officers said two males were involved, but do not have a description for them yet.
An investigation is under way, including a review of CCTV, and anyone with information should call police.
