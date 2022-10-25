Woman injured by firework thrown near her head in Bristol

Bus stop, Broad Weir, BristolGoogle
The woman was waiting at the bus stop when a firework exploded near her head causing hearing loss

A woman in her 20s has been injured by a firework that exploded near her head.

She was standing at a bus stop near Broad Weir, in Bristol, at about 20:45 BST on Friday, when the firework was launched in her direction.

The victim suffered hearing loss, requiring hospital treatment. Officers said two males were involved, but do not have a description for them yet.

An investigation is under way, including a review of CCTV, and anyone with information should call police.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics