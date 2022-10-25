Bristol Halloween trail aims to raise people's spirits
- Published
Related Topics
Close to 50 homes are putting on free Halloween displays as part of an organised trail in the hope it can help "raise people's spirits".
A group of people across Bristol and South Gloucestershire first teamed up during the pandemic to "make their homes spooky".
Since then, the number of people getting involved has increased.
The annual trail is co-ordinated through a Facebook group that has acquired more than 5,000 members.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
.