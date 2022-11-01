Plans for 50-acre urban park near Bristol approved
Plans to build the largest urban park in the west of England for more than 50 years have been approved.
South Gloucestershire Council has granted permission for YTL Developments to create Brabazon Park in Filton.
The 15-acre site will support the environment, with habitats for wildlife provided, the developer said.
Construction is due to commence in 2023, with sections set to open the following year.
Seb Loyn, planning and development director at YTL Developments, said the park was "designed for everyone".
"The range of activities and attractions will bind together the new community at Brabazon and benefit visitors from across Bristol and South Gloucestershire," he said.
"Whether it is an early morning jog along the boardwalk, an afternoon outing to the adventure playground with the family, or a date-night drink by the lake, Brabazon Park will offer something for everyone."
Equivalent in size to Bristol's Castle Park, Brabazon will feature a 2.5 acre lake and will be located between the Hangar District and the planned 17,000 capacity YTL Arena Bristol.
Its design has taken inspiration from aviation engineering, aiming to capture the historical, cultural and ecological uniqueness of the former airfield, the developers said.
The park will feature a heritage trail, connecting the Brabazon Hangars with Aerospace Bristol Museum and retelling the airfield's past.
Other amenities include a floating boardwalk around the lake, independent lakeside cafes and restaurants and outdoor sports facilities.
Lakeside aquatic planting will support sustainable drainage across the new neighbourhood, YTL Developments said.
The announcement coincides with the release of a new range of houses and apartments at Brabazon.