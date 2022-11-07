Big Issue in Bristol appeals for warm winter clothing
- Published
The Big Issue in Bristol is collecting warm clothes, to help protect its vendors this winter.
The social enterprise has asked for donations of hats, scarves, gloves and socks as part of its Winter Wrap Up Appeal.
According to the company, more than 50 people rely on selling The Big Issue in Bristol and the surrounding areas.
Jack Richardson has sold The Big Issue on Park Street for nine years and says the scheme is vital.
"Warm clothing is a game changer," he said.
"If you can have multiple layers, then even when you're standing still, you're not absolutely frozen.
"There's a real true saying that there's no such thing as bad weather, only people who are dressed wrong.
"Socks and coats are the two really big ones."
Vendors will be able to pick up warm items of clothing from its office in St. Pauls, if they need an extra layer this winter.