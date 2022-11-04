Bristol children's hospital's Lollipop Be-Bop lights up again
An art installation outside a children's hospital has been lit up for the first time in 20 years in a bid to "bring a smile to faces".
Lollipop Be-Bop is a series of entwining coloured hoops outside the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.
They were installed for the hospital's opening in 2001, but the lights within the hoops quickly degraded.
"By lighting them up again, we can make the children feel safe and happy," said Dr Giles Haythornthwaite.
A live switch-on took place on Thursday with patients, their families, and staff at the hospital watching whilst a music therapy band performed for the occasion.
The sculpture has a control panel within the hospital, making it fully interactive, and from Level three of the hospital, patients can change the hoop's colours and activate light sequences.
In the early days after the hospital opened, the installation featured lights within each hoop, but because of the limited technology available then, the lights lost their shine.
"They look amazing - I really hope it will bring a smile to the children's faces," said consultant paediatrician Dr Haythornthwaite.
The hospital treats around 100,000 children a year, and he said they will make "a real difference for the children".
"I hope that the they put the children at ease- helping them to get better quicker," he said.
The hoops were funded by Wallace & Gromit's Grand Appeal, a dedicated charity for the hospital.
The appeal also provides support by funding pioneering, life-saving equipment and research.
Anna Shepherd, deputy director of the appeal, said: "The sculpture has welcomed patients, their families, and staff for over 20 years.
"By lighting it up once more, we want to shine a light on the incredible work of Bristol Children's Hospital."