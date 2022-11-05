Bristol rapid response ambulance crashes with car on Wells Road

Video footage shows ambulance near miss on Wells Road

By Dawn Limbu
BBC News

Dash cam footage shows the moment where a rapid response ambulance crashed into a car.

The incident occurred on Wells Road, Bristol at about 14:00 GMT on Friday.

Uber Driver Huseyin Sipahi from Brislington was driving a customer to work when he saw the collision, he said: "I was shocked. It was quite a big crash right in front of me."

Mr Sipahi told the BBC that the paramedic rushed to give the driver of the car first aid.

The video shows a white car pulling out and colliding with a rapid response ambulance that had its lights and siren on.

The crash happened close to the Totterdown Baptist Church.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said that after being made aware of the crash: "We sent a double-crewed land ambulance, a responding officer and an operations officer and conveyed one patient by land to Bristol Royal Infirmary."

In a tweet, Avon and Somerset Police said: "No-one is believed to have suffered any life-threatening or life-changing injuries as a result of this collision."

