Bristol rapid response ambulance crashes with car on Wells Road
Dash cam footage shows the moment where a rapid response ambulance crashed into a car.
The incident occurred on Wells Road, Bristol at about 14:00 GMT on Friday.
Uber Driver Huseyin Sipahi from Brislington was driving a customer to work when he saw the collision, he said: "I was shocked. It was quite a big crash right in front of me."
Mr Sipahi told the BBC that the paramedic rushed to give the driver of the car first aid.
The video shows a white car pulling out and colliding with a rapid response ambulance that had its lights and siren on.
The crash happened close to the Totterdown Baptist Church.
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said that after being made aware of the crash: "We sent a double-crewed land ambulance, a responding officer and an operations officer and conveyed one patient by land to Bristol Royal Infirmary."
In a tweet, Avon and Somerset Police said: "No-one is believed to have suffered any life-threatening or life-changing injuries as a result of this collision."
