Man in his 30s killed in Pensford single-vehicle crash
A man has died after his truck struck a tree on a lane.
Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a white Citroen Relay flatbed truck, at 13:45 GMT on 4 November.
The driver, a man in his 30s, died at the scene in Wick Lane, Pensford, Somerset, yesterday. His next of kin have been told.
Avon and Somerset Police said its thoughts are with the man's family and friends.
The force has asked for anyone who was travelling along Wick Lane at the time with dashcam footage to come forward.
