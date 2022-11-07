Pig's head dumped outside Bristol flats treated as hate crime
- Published
A pig's head has been left outside of a block of flats just weeks after a fire that was believed to have been deliberately started.
It understood the animal - which the Koran forbids Muslim followers to eat - was dumped outside of Eccleston House in Bristol on Sunday morning.
It happened a few weeks after six people were hurt in a fire at the block and a man was held on suspected arson.
Avon and Somerset Police said it was treating the incident as a hate crime.
Warning: Story contains images some people might find distressing
The head was found by police at about 11:00 GMT on Sunday, near to where it had been originally left in an alleyway off Avonvale Road, between the junctions with Queen Ann Road and Beam Street.
Ch Insp Deepak Kenth said the force was conducting a "thorough review of CCTV footage", and carrying out house-to-house and forensic-led enquiries, as part of its efforts to identify those responsible.
"There is absolutely no place for hate, or crude attempts to cause upset or division, in our communities," he added.
Barton Hill Activity Club posted an image of the pig's head on Twitter calling the incident "very shocking".
BartonHill residents woke up 2 this yesterday morning, it's a very shocking to see this kind of hate crime and racism in 2022. The residents in Eccleston House keep calling me asking if this is related to the fire that happened last month? @AandSPCC @SARIcharity @BristolCouncil pic.twitter.com/lzT74FKcSH— Barton-hill Activity Club C.I.C (@samirabhac) November 7, 2022
He said police wanted to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Avonvale Road area on Sunday morning.
Anyone with relevant doorbell or dashcam footage is also urged to come forward.
In October a deliberately-started fire began in the first floor of the block.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service evacuated the building and police later arrested a man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
Dave Hodges, from the fire service, said all of the casualties had burns and or suffered smoke inhalation.