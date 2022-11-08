Clifton pedestrian zone made permanent to boost traffic-free trade
- Published
A pedestrian zone will be made permanent, after a successful trial brought more people to the area.
Princess Victoria Street in Clifton, Bristol, has been closed to traffic between 11:00 and 17:00 GMT since August 2021.
Since then, hospitality venues have placed tables and chairs onto the road for outdoor eating and drinking.
According to traffic data, more people have been walking and cycling to the high street since.
Princess Victoria Street is one of a few areas in Bristol to have changed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as a result of social distancing measures.
Designs will be drawn up to keep the road closure, retain space for businesses to trade outside, and improve the public realm, according to Bristol City Council.
Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol, said: "We've studied the traffic data carefully, alongside the feedback to our community engagement and consultations, and are confident these measures will help Princess Victoria Street to attract more visitors, reduce pollution and have a positive impact on the area as a whole.
"It will mean we can replace the temporary measures with smarter long-term infrastructure that will improve the street scene for everyone."
Councillor Don Alexander, cabinet member for transport, added: "When we asked local people about what they wanted for their high street, they put safer streets with cleaner air high on the list."
The daily timed closure on Princess Victoria Street will remain in place while funding options are developed to make the closure permanent.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk