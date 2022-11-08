How Bristol constituency boundaries could change
- Published
Constituencies could be changed in Bristol as boundaries are due to be redrawn across England.
A smaller constituency named Bristol Central could replace Bristol West - with Temple Meads moving to Bristol East and Henleaze moving to Bristol North West.
The Boundary Commission for England has published new proposals for border changes across the country.
A final round of consultations will run until 5 December.
The final report is expected in June 2023.
