How Bristol constituency boundaries could change

Map of proposed constituency boundariesBoundary Commission for England
A new Bristol Central constituency could replace Bristol West

Constituencies could be changed in Bristol as boundaries are due to be redrawn across England.

A smaller constituency named Bristol Central could replace Bristol West - with Temple Meads moving to Bristol East and Henleaze moving to Bristol North West.

The Boundary Commission for England has published new proposals for border changes across the country.

A final round of consultations will run until 5 December.

The final report is expected in June 2023.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics