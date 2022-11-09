Safe swimming spot could be piloted in Bristol harbour
A safe swimming spot could be piloted in a city harbour next year.
Bristol City Council (BCC) is considering scrapping rules that ban swimmers from Bristol's harbour, the city's mayor Marvin Rees said.
Swimming in the harbour and the River Avon is currently banned in Bristol under a council bylaw.
Mr Rees said more details about plans for a safe swimming spot will be shared soon.
"We have listened to people's requests for a safe swimming space in the harbour, and are actively working to make this request a reality, with a view to piloting something next year.
"We're currently working through operational requirements to enable this, and will share more details on these plans shortly," Mr Rees said.
If the pilot is successful, lifting the swimming ban could take another two years, Mr Rees added.
Without a ban, the council is concerned it could be legally liable if any swimmers come to harm, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Water quality in the Cumberland Basin and near the SS Great Britain is excellent, according to the latest test results from the council.
However, tests show other sites, near Bristol Bridge and Netham Lock, have poor water quality and very high levels of E.Coli bacteria.
News of the pilot comes after swimmers gathered outside City Hall in October to call on the council to apply for bathing water status at Conham River Park.
