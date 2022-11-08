Bristol: Person injured after driver 'rams police car' in St George
A person was injured and three police cars were damaged as a driver allegedly attempted to avoid arrest.
Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to St George in Bristol after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle.
When officers arrived the driver of the vehicle rammed a police car near Summerhill Road, a spokesperson for the force said.
A member of the public was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and is in police custody.
