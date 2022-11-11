Fears Clevedon seafront works may put some out of business
Several businesses on Clevedon seafront expect to lose a significant portion of their customers when the current roadworks are complete.
The works include building a cycle lane, making the road one-way and moving some seafront parking to nearby Elton Road.
Concerns centre around parking spaces, customer access and loading bays.
North Somerset Council said the scheme factored in the knowledge and input of local people and businesses.
Malcolm Simmonds, who runs Beach Pottery and Gallery, overlooking Clevedon Pier, said: "The reduced parking means fewer customers.
"We don't know if we'll be able to stay open."
Mr Simmonds' neighbour, Tony Antoni, runs The Moon and Sixpence pub next door.
"The road will end up getting blocked when businesses take deliveries.
"The loading bays are too small, so bigger vehicles will block the one-way system," he added.
Amy Cole from café-bar Five the Beach is concerned about customer parking.
"We're going to lose half the spaces," she said.
A similar scheme in the town is almost complete on Hill Road, and business owners have told BBC West the picture there is a foreshadow of what is to come on the seafront.
"Collection and takeaway services have collapsed to 20% of previous levels," said Nick Wring - who owns a restaurant on Hill Road and a seafront café.
"Already the pavements are falling apart and becoming dangerous."
More than 300 people protested the plans on Clevedon seafront on 5 November.
In a statement North Somerset Council said: "Over 1,000 comments were made as part of the public consultation which finished in April 2021 and the scheme was amended following excellent local input and knowledge by residents and businesses.
"North Somerset Council is now satisfied it has the right scheme encompassing a range of views and stakeholder comments."
The work is expected to be finished in December.
