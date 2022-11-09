Bristol: Cladding 'contributed to spread' of tower block fire
Flammable cladding "contributed to the spread" of a tower block blaze that left three people in hospital, firefighters believe.
The fire at Eccleston House in Bristol on 20 October injured six people and the council is now extending safety measures at its blocks.
Fire marshals will begin patrolling more council buildings with the same cladding around the clock.
There are plans to replace the cladding but the process could take a decade.
The blaze in Barton Hill, which firefighters believe was started deliberately, came just one month after a deadly fire at another Bristol City Council (BCC) tower block in Easton.
Tom Renhard, BCC cabinet member for housing, said Avon Fire and Rescue Service had concluded expanded polystyrene cladding (EPS) "contributed to the spread" of the Barton Hill fire.
EPS cladding is different from the aluminium composite material cladding that caused the spread of the fatal Grenfell Tower fire in London.
The EPS cladding in council tower blocks in Bristol will be replaced with a rock based cladding - but Mr Renhard said this could take eight to ten years.
Meanwhile, 38 blocks will see 'waking watch' fire marshals patrolling around the clock until new evacuation alarms can be installed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Some buildings already have these fire wardens but new patrols will begin at 27 other blocks within the next two weeks, meaning they will be in place at two thirds of all council-owned blocks.
A sprinkler programme, which was introduced in January 2019, will also be 'accelerated'.
Mr Renhard has pledged to attend several residents' meetings at tower blocks across Bristol.
He said: "While I understand this could be a concern for high-rise residents, I want to reassure them that these measures are precautionary only."