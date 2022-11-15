Bristol's first new railway station for 95 years delayed
- Published
The opening of the first new railway station in Bristol for almost 100 years has been further delayed.
Portway Park and Ride station on the Severn Beach line won't be ready until "early next year", the West of England Combined Authority (WECA) confirmed.
The station, which has so far cost £4.2m, should have opened in the summer.
A WECA spokesperson said delays were around fitting the station out with electrical supply and data cabling.
Portway station will be the first to open in Bristol since Parson Street in 1927.
Construction began in January, but the station plans were first outlined a decade ago.
The main station has largely been completed, but the car park remains unfinished.
WECA told BBC West some of the delays have come as a result of "longer lead in times for the procurement of essential components" during the building phase, and further delays have hit the site during the fitting out process.
The authority added: "All parties are working hard to resolve these issues as quickly as possible, but the safety validation process is complex and is completed by an independent body, working to mandatory timescales.
"We are working towards opening the station to customers in early 2023."
No exact date for completion has been revealed.