Bristol's Central Library could move to save cash
- Published
Bristol Central Library could move as the city council struggles to save £45.7m over the next five years.
Parks, transport and care homes could also face budget cuts, as the city launches a public consultation on how to save money.
The city's mayor Marvin Rees has warned of a "substantial" shortfall in funding.
Adding: "We must make the council smaller, do less, and focus on priorities".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, it is not clear where the library would move to if it leaves its College Green site. But moving, and reducing library services more broadly, would save £1.38m from the council's budget.
And handing over the management of the city's parks to community groups could save £1.5m over two years.
Also within the public consultation is a plan to reduce care home budgets, including the potential closure of East Bristol Care Centre, saving £900,000 over two years. Cutting agency staff and managers would save £1.5m, the council said.
Residents in Bristol have been asked to have their say about where the cuts should fall, with the online consultation closing at midnight on 23 December.
The city council says it is facing rising costs because of inflation, and there are fears of further cuts from government as a result of the Autumn Statement.
The local authority may have to use savings to cover funding gaps, according to the deputy mayor Craig Cheney, who added, "The only sensible and sustainable route forward is to shrink as a council, and focus our limited resources where they're needed most."
The council will reveal more details about its budget in January.
