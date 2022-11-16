Redcliffe Bridge in Bristol to reopen after three-month closure
- Published
A city bridge which closed several months ago for maintenance work is set to reopen.
Pedestrians will be able to cross Redcliffe Bridge in Bristol from 17:00 GMT on 18 November, and it will reopen to drivers and cyclists three days later.
However, some resurfacing work still needs to take place and temporary traffic lights will be in place.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The bridge shut to motor traffic in August, and to pedestrians and cyclists in September.
It serves as a main route from Redcliffe over the floating harbour to Queen Square, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
The works were initially due to take 10 weeks but delays pushed it back to the end of November - with diversions in place up to Bristol Bridge and Prince Street Bridge.
Councillor Don Alexander, cabinet member for transport at Bristol City Council, said he was "pleased the bridge will be open for everyone to use again".
"As temporary traffic signals will be in place at the bridge over the coming weeks, please be aware that some delays in the area are likely.
"We hope everyone will bear with us while we work to repair this important bridge," he added.
The bridge will be closed again for five days early next year to allow the mechanics to be tested, the council added.
Additional reporting by Ollie Pritchard-Jones