Bristol: 'Predatory' rapist attacked woman after night out
- Published
A "predatory" rapist has been given a hospital order after he attacked a woman in Bristol.
Gabriel Nomafo, 28, followed the 21-year-old after she was separated from friends following a night out in the city centre in March 2019.
Nomafo, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of rape in September.
A judge sentenced him to seven years under a hybrid hospital order.
This means he will be detained in hospital for his own health and safety and, if this is no longer necessary, he will be transferred to prison to serve any remaining sentence.
'Predatory and opportunistic'
Nomafo was charged in September 2020 after being forensically linked to the crime.
Because of the nature of the offence, Nomafo will not be eligible for early release.
Detective Constable Mike Coleman said: "The victim in this case has shown a huge amount of courage and resilience throughout this investigation and the trial.
"Nomafo's actions on the night of the offence were predatory and opportunistic. He identified the victim as having separated from her friends and followed her.
"We will always take crimes such as these very seriously and rigorously pursue the offenders."