Zombie-comic book author ticks off bucket-list goal
A writer who published a graphic novel he penned during lockdown said the comic book represented a big tick on his lifelong bucket list of challenges.
Mike Ranahan, from Bristol, works at a comic book shop and said his zombie-apocalypse-wedding story Neverlast had been in his head for 10 years at least.
After successfully crowdfunding for the printing and artwork, the comic is now for sale online and in shops.
He said holding a physical copy in his hands gave him a sense of control.
The comic follows a couple as they attempt to get married in the midst of a zombie apocalypse.
"There's tremendous scope for developing an ick when people are being eaten and your partner is shutting the door on survivors that were too slow," Mr Ranahan said.
Having had this story on his mind for years, he finally decided to commission artists and a production team to bring the story to life when he was stuck at home during the first Covid lockdown.
He set up a Kickstarter campaign to cover the costs of printing and paying the artists.
"I decided if I was going to wait for someone else, I was going to wait a long time - so I had to do it by myself," Mr Ranahan said.
Nearly 70 people contributed £2,332 to help cover the cost of producing the first comic - and also set Mr Ranahan up for a second edition.
"Before doing this, I didn't think I was capable of publishing my work," he explained.
"I now understand how much influence I have on my life."
He added that publishing his own work made him feel like he "doesn't need the approval of others".
"However good or bad it is, it's out there.
"I've contributed to something in some way.
"It made me feel less helpless.
"But I also felt heard."
Mr Ranahan is currently working on the second part of his comic series.
