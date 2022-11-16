Hengrove crash: Bristol road closed after 'serious' collision
A road has been closed following a "serious" crash between a cyclist and a lorry, police have said.
The collision happened at the junction of Whitchurch Lane and The Boulevard in Hengrove, Bristol, at around 08:05 GMT.
Avon and Somerset Police have closed Whitchurch Lane in both directions with diversions in place.
South Bristol Community Hospital can be accessed through The Bottle Yard Studios.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Temple, Avonmouth and Bedminster were called at 08:16 and were working with police and paramedics to make the scene safe.
Bus operators are finding alternative routes and said customers should expect delays.
